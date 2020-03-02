Zhejiang lowers coronavirus emergency response

HANGZHOU, March 2 (Xinhua) — East China’s Zhejiang Province has downgraded its emergency response towards the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Zhejiang lowered the local emergency response from level I to level II Monday.

On Sunday, the province confirmed one imported case of COVID-19 from overseas. No local confirmed cases were reported.

Another twenty-three people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals Monday.

As of Sunday, the total confirmed cases in Zhejiang had reached 1,205 and 1,050 have been discharged from hospitals.

On Jan. 23, Zhejiang activated the highest level of public health emergency response to control the outbreak.