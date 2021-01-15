Zhejiang nets a comeback win in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The Zhejiang Golden Bulls had a 106-104 victory over the Beijing Ducks from Sylven Landesberg’s two free throws with three seconds left, while the Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Shenzhen Aviators 117-104 in the 30th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Thursday.

Landesberg scored a game-high 28 points, while center Zhang Dayu added 22 points, and Wu Qian notched 16 points and a game-high nine assists for Zhejiang.

Zhejiang led 30-21 in the first quarter, and extended its lead to 53-47 at the break. Beijing came back strongly in the third quarter as they bounced back with a 20-3 run to retake the lead.

Trailing by eight points, Zhejiang came from behind to tie 104-104 after Wu made a free throw with only 28 seconds left. Jonathan Gibson then missed a 3-pointer before Landesberg put Zhejiang ahead with two free throws.

Jonathan Gibson led Beijing with 22 points, and Zhai Xiaochuan finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.

With the win, Zhejiang remain third, while Beijing are still 14th among 19 CBA teams.

Han Dejun had 30 points and 14 rebounds, and his side Liaoning Flying Leopards beat the Shenzhen Aviators by 117-104. Guangzhou Loong Lions edged Shanxi Loongs 105-94. Enditem