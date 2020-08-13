Zhejiang plans to launch online customized procurement of sports equipment

HANGZHOU, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — East China’s Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau on Wednesday announced plans to launch a sports equipment procurement function.

With the development of an online platform, the sports equipment procurement becomes convenient. According to the sports bureau, as of July 2020, the scale of sports equipment online procurement in the province has exceeded 6.4 million yuan.

The platform “Zhengcaiyun” initiated in 2016, is mainly for government and state-owned enterprise procurement.

And the sports equipment section was launched in November 2019, which has currently attracted 53 suppliers with more than 2,000 products available on the official website.

Through the online platform, from order to check and accept, the shortest time is only 6 hours. Enditem