Zhejiang sets up over 335 fever clinics, backup hospital to combat spread of novel coronavirus

A medical staff member transfers hospital beds at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University’s School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Jan. 27, 2020. According to the press conference held by provincial government, Zhejiang has set up more than 335 fever clinics and a backup hospital with nearly 1,000 hospital beds to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)