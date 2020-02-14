Zhejiang to Central Asia freight train service resumes

HANGZHOU, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A freight train loaded with 82 standard containers left a railway station in the city of Jinhua, eastern China’s Zhejiang Province Thursday, marking the resumption of the province’s export to Belt and Road countries since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The cargo on the train, including hardware tools, textiles and auto parts, will be transported to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through the Horgos Port in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

It is expected to arrive in these countries in a week, according to the Jinhua customs.

In order to ensure the smooth export of goods, the customs and some other relevant departments made contact with the local export enterprises via phone, social massaging apps and other means to learn about the impact situation caused by the epidemic, solve the difficulties in the process of customs clearance and help enterprises resume production.