Zheng Ninali shines at test event ahead of China’s National Games

XI’AN, China, April 27 (Xinhua) — China’s newly-naturalized athlete Zheng Ninali dominated the women’s heptathlon at the athletics test event ahead of China’s 14th National Games here on Tuesday.

After four of seven disciplines, the 23-year-old had built up a huge advantage. Facing six competitors, Canadian-born Zheng took first place in the 100m hurdles, high jump, 200m and shot put.

In the men’s long jump, title favorites Zhang Yaoguang, Shi Yuhao and Gao Xinglong all suffered setbacks, allowing Zhang Jingqiang to take first place with a jump of 7.89 meters. Zhao Yaoguang finished second with 7.70m.

“There was something wrong with my neck before the event. I couldn’t roll my head gently from side to side,” Zhang said.

In the women’s discus, Chen Yang pocketed the gold medal with a throw of 62.16m. In the men’s category, Abdugheni Turghun threw furthest with 59.16m.

Elsewhere, Xu Huiqin won the women’s pole vault with a jump of 4.50m.

“I have only been able to talk with my French coach online since January because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe we will see each other for real during the Tokyo Olympics,” Xu told Xinhua after her competition.

“I will try to improve my physical power in the next month and avoid injury,” the 27-year-old added.

Tuluable and Deng Shujia were crowned respectively in the men’s and women’s 5,000m. Tian Zizhong won the men’s shot put with a throw of 19.51m.

Yang Wang and Wang Chunyu won their respective races in the men’s and women’s 400m, while Wu Zhiqiang and Feng Lulu took the spoils in the men’s and women’s 100m.

In other events on Tuesday, Wang Wei (men’s 1500m), Wang Panpan (women’s 1500m), Lu Jiawen (women’s high jump), Wang Qi (men’s hammer throw), Ji Li (women’s hammer throw) and Tan Mengyi (women’s long jump) triumphed in the evening session. Enditem