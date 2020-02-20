Zhengzhou launches QR code system connected with health condition registration system

A resident shows the information displayed on his cell phone after scanning a QR code at an entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. Zhengzhou City of Henan Province launched a QR code system on Wednesday, which is connected with the health condition registration system operated for residential communities. Residents in the city can now use QR codes to take transportation and do shopping. All the information will be collected and transmitted to an integrated data platform for epidemic prevention and control in real time, to help fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and protect the health of the residents in the city. (Xinhua/Li An)