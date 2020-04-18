Zhongguanchun releases China’s first standards for intelligent temperature screening

The first Technical Specifications for Contactless Intelligent Temperature Screening Systems was released online yesterday by the Management Committee of Zhongguancun Science Park, setting a national standard for all intelligent temperature measurement equipment at stations, subways, shopping malls and other public spaces during the epidemic period.

According to the Specifications, the measurement error of devices should be within ± 0.3 ℃, the time taken to measure temperatures should not exceed one second, and equipment must be able to screen at least six people at the same time.

An official from Chinese tech company MEGVII, who is also head of the Intelligent Temperature Measurement Standards Working Group, said that the release of the standard will help those who are planning to buy contactless temperature measurement devices when choosing from the overwhelming quantity and variety of products on sale.

According to the standard, intelligent temperature measurement devices must meet specific indicators in terms of temperature measurement error and temperature measurement time, as well as requirements regarding intelligent alarm and mask detection accuracy.

“As the technical routes and components vary in different companies, the industrialization of products will be affected if there is no unified standard,” explained Chen Wenqi, deputy inspector of Zhongguancun Science Park Management Committee.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, many companies in Beijing, including MEGVII, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, Baidu and DeepGlint, have launched a variety of infrared intelligent temperature measurement products, and contributed to the epidemic prevention and control work. However, as new technologies and products are produced under the demand of epidemic prevention, if technical standards cannot keep pace with the development of intelligent temperature measurement products, this may hinder the effect of epidemic prevention and control work.

The first intelligent temperature screening standard was jointly formulated by 12 well-known tech companies and professional institutions. The Working Group took only 29 days to complete all the procedures through video conferences. Next, Zhongguancun will publish the related international standard so that it can be recognized around the world.

In addition to the intelligent temperature measurement system, Zhongguancun will also determine standards for other products related to epidemic prevention such as nano-bacterial protection equipment and epidemic prevention robots.