Zhongguancun Science City forms collaborative office alliance

Zhongguancun Science City held a press conference this Thursday on “Next Generation Intelligent Collaborative Open Platform Strategy,” announcing that JD.com, Inc. will join hands with Kingsoft Office Software Inc., BAIC Group and other enterprises to form a collaborative office alliance. The alliance’s first intelligent collaborative office product will be available at the end of May for public testing, further improving the efficiency of contactless work cooperation.

JD.com, Inc., which has a total of 220,000 employees around the world, relies heavily on a powerful IT system for daily operations. During the epidemic, JD’s collaborative office platform not only proved effective at the daily operation level within the company, but also helped promote the quality and efficiency of collaboration in the upstream and downstream of the supply chain.

Zhongguancun Science City organized a group of top enterprises in the field of collaborative office such as Kingsoft Office Software Inc., Seeyon.com, and Youdao, Inc. to work with JD.com, Inc. to explore a new model for collaborative offices. It has also supported JD.com, Inc. in leading the establishment of a collaborative office alliance, whose first product will be based on “JD ME.” By integrating more scenarios and applications of the alliance enterprises, it will create a more convenient and efficient intelligent collaborative office product. Following public testing at the end of May, the official version is expected to be launched in late June.