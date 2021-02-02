Zhou, Hunt named CBA Players of Week

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Guangdong Southern Tigers forward Zhou Peng and Sichuan Blue Whales scoring guard Marcus Georges-Hunt were awarded CBA Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Zhou, captain of the Chinese national team, averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 steals for Guangdong in three games between January 24 and 30.

The overseas category of the league’s weekly award went to Hunt, who logged 43.0 points, 3.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest over the last week.

Reigning champions Guangdong are riding on a 10-game winning streak and rank second with a win-loss record of 31-4, ahead of a much-awaited duel with leaders the Liaoning Flying Leopards on Wednesday.

Sichuan is placed 10th among 19 teams with a 18-17 record. Enditem