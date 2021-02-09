Zhu, Motiejunas named CBA Players of Week

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Power forwards sweep the CBA’s two-category Players of the Week award as Zhejiang Golden Bulls’ Zhu Xuhang and Xinjiang Flying Tigers’ Donatas Motiejunas became the winners for the final edition of the league’s second phase.

Zhu nailed 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 three-pointers on average in 38.5 minutes of play, which earned him the weekly honor for the domestic category.

Motiejunas came out the winner in the overseas category with average stats of 25.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals across three matches.

As the CBA’s second stage came to an end on February 6 after the 39th round, Zhejiang and Xinjiang ranks third and fourth respectively among 19 teams.

The third stage of the league’s regular season is expected to kick off in late March. Enditem