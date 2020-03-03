Zhu Ting selected as 2019-20 Chinese women’s volleyball league MVP

Zhu Ting was selected as the MVP of the 2019-20 Chinese volleyball league. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Zhu Ting led Tianjin Bahai Bank to the 12th league title this season.

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Spiker Zhu Ting was selected as the China Volleyball Association 2019-20 Most Valuable Player (MVP), it was announced on Monday.

Zhu, who is the core of China’s national team, played for Tianjin Bohai Bank Women’s Volleyball Club last season and helped Tianjin take its 12th top league trophy, which was the first domestic league championship for Zhu Ting.

Before 2019-20 season started, Zhu Ting transfered from Vakifbank women’s volleyball team in the Turkish league, where she got eight championship titles and was selected as MVP twice in the Volleyball Club World Cup.

In addition to Zhu Ting, three Tianjin Bohai Bank players: Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan and Yao Di, were included in the 2019-20 Chinese women’s volleyball league “Team of the Year” award, taking the titles of “Best Outside Hitter,” “Best Middle Blocker” and “Best Setter” respectively.

Beijing’s middle blocker Zhang Yu, Jiangsu’s opposite Gong Xiangyu and Guangdong’s libero Lin Li were also listed in the “Team of the Year.” The best coach title was given to Tianjin’s Wang Baoquan.