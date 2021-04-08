Zidane’s exceptional managerial career at Real Madrid crowned with 11 cups

ANKARA

French manager Zinedine Zidane on Saturday reached his 250th game in charge of Real Madrid with the club’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Eibar.

The former legendary midfielder has a sensational coaching career at Real Madrid with 11 titles and wins in 166 of his 251 games.

Zidane’s managerial career at his former team, Real Madrid, started in Jan. 2016, replacing Spanish manager Rafael Benitez on a two-and-a-half-year contract when he was 43-year-old.

Only manager to lift back-to-back-to-back Champions League trophies

In his first match, Real Madrid sealed a comfortable 5-0 win against Deportivo and at the end of the season, Zidane won his first Champions League trophy after defeating the city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final on penalties.

In the 2016-2017 season, Real Madrid won the La Liga title under Zidane’s helm by collecting 93 points, three points ahead of Barcelona.

Real Madrid also won the Champions League title after beating 4-1 Italian side Juventus in the final to become the first team to claim back-to-back titles in the tournament’s history.

Zidane continued to make history in the Champions League next year after his team beat the English Premier League side Liverpool 3–1 in the final in 2018 to win the Europe’s most prestigious club competition three times in a row.

Five days after the Champions League final, Zidane resigned to end his first tenure as Real Madrid manager.

Despite his unexpected departure, Zidane was back in charge of Real Madrid after a short break in March 2019, since the Spanish side suffered some poor results during the 2018-2019 season.

Following this disappointing season, Zidane’s impact on Real Madrid was immediate, leading his team to secure a record 34th league title in the 2019-2020 season.

He guides Real Madrid to win 11 cups

Regarded as one of the most decorated Real Madrid managers in history, the 48-year-old Frenchman won three Champions League trophies, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and two LaLiga titles in Madrid so far.

Real Madrid currently sits in third place in La Liga with 63 points this season, three points behind the leaders and city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Zidane, of course, has eyes on his fourth Champions League trophy and now his side is taking a massive step for the semifinals after his team defeated Liverpool 3-1 at home in the first leg of the quarterfinals.