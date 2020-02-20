Zimbabwe gov’t invites applications for digital television, community radio licenses

HARARE, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) on Thursday invited applications for broadcasting service licenses as government moves to further open up the airwaves.

Zimbabwe’s broadcasting sector has largely remained dominated by state-owned television and radio since independence in 1980, and there had been growing calls from stakeholders for the sector to be opened up further.

The applications are for licenses in three categories, namely free-to-air national commercial television broadcasting service, free-to-air community radio broadcasting service and campus radio station.

BAZ has invited for six free-to-air national commercial television broadcasting services, 10 free-to-air community radio broadcasting services and 19 campus radio stations.

The license fee for a national commercial television broadcasting service, which will operate for profit, has been set at 306,000 Zimbabwe dollars (about 846 U.S. dollars) per annum, plus 42,500 dollars application fee and a public inquiry fee of 127,000 dollars.

License fee for community radio broadcasting service is 17,000 dollars per year plus 8,500 dollars application fee.

Campus radio station application fee has been pegged at 42,500 dollars plus 21,500 dollars application fee.

BAZ said campus radio stations are reserved for the country’s 19 institutions of higher learning.

BAZ clarified that the campus radio stations will be owned by institutions of higher learning and the programming, mainly educational, will be done by students for training of students in media and broadcasting studies.

Community radio broadcasting service will not operate for profit or as part of a profit making venture. They will provide programs for community purposes and shall not be allowed to broadcast programs or advertisements of behalf of a political party, BAZ said.