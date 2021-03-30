Zimbabwe receives 1M doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe on Tuesday received 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by the Chinese firm Sinovac.

Last month, Zimbabwe received its first batch of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Chinese government.

Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro said that with the new batch, “we are moving forward and we will speed up the vaccination program.”

By Monday this week, about 69,751 Zimbabweans had been vaccinated, a sharp rise from the 43,295 people who had been received at least one jab on Monday last week.

This week on Monday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa led a government delegation that received more than 35,000 doses of the Covaxin shot donated by the Indian government.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 36,839 coronavirus cases with 1,520 deaths.