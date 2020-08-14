Zimbabwe records highest COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

HARARE, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, marking the highest number of deaths from the disease in a single day so far, bringing the country’s death toll to 122.

Sixteen of the deaths occurred in the capital Harare, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in a statement Thursday morning.

The country’s total cases of COVID-19 rose to 4,893 after 75 new cases were recorded, of which 74 of those are due to local transmission.

With 76 people recovering from the disease, the number of recoveries rose to 1,620, leaving active cases at 3,151.

Zimbabwe has been recording a high number of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 over the past weeks, prompting the government to tighten lockdown measures, including imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew. Enditem