People sell vegetables at a market during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 7, 2020. Zimbabwe on Tuesday reported its second COVID-19 related death. In an update Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 11 and that the 11th patient died in a hospital in Bulawayo last Saturday. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)