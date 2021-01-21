Zimbabwean first lady highlights women’s role in fight against COVID-19

HARARE, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on Wednesday stressed the critical role that women in the country should play in helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said women have a role to play at the household level in ensuring that families adhere to COVID-19 safety and preventative measures.

“As mothers, let us enforce compliance at the family level with measures that reduce the spread of COVID-19 amongst us. We need a plan at the household level for regularly using any means at our disposal to clean and sanitize our homes, to ensure that everyone in the home knows the importance of having a mask and masking up properly, more importantly to organize sharp safe errands for our requirements to get going whilst enforcing the family to stay at home,” she said in a statement.

She also called on women in the country to join her in three days of fasting and prayer from Jan. 21 to pray for the nation as the deadly virus wreaks havoc in the country.

“I thus humbly appeal to all women to commit to a three-day period from tomorrow in which we fast and pray calling for divine intervention to save the nation and our people,” she said Wednesday.

Zimbabwe is currently under a new 30-day nationwide lockdown imposed on Jan. 5 to curb rising cases of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the country had recorded 28,675 COVID-19 cases, 18,110 recoveries and 825 deaths. Enditem