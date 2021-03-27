Zimbabwean ruling party top officials get Sinopharm vaccine at party headquarters

HARARE, March 26 (Xinhua) — Top officials of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party and employees at the party’s national headquarters in Harare were on Friday vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, as the country moves a gear up in ensuring that as many people as possible are inoculated against COVID-19.

The party posted on Twitter that the national secretary for administration Obert Mpofu led the vaccination program in which fellow Politburo members participated as they showed confidence in the Chinese vaccine.

According to the party’s secretary for health and the elderly, David Parirenyatwa, ZANU-PF has facilitated all-party employees’ vaccination.

He encouraged everyone to be vaccinated and urged other political parties to do the same.

The party said the vaccination program would be rolled out to the party’s provincial offices throughout the country.

“We are following in the footsteps of our leadership. ZANU-PF as the ruling party and mass party, we are leading by example to show the confidence we have in the process,” the party said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday got his first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, also from China, while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was the first person to be vaccinated locally with the Sinopharm vaccine beginning of March.

He got his second and last dose last week and this week told the nation that he was feeling good and had not experienced any side effects.

Nearly 55,000 people have so far participated in the vaccination program.

As of March 25, the country has recorded 1,518 COVID-19 related deaths from 36,778 cases. Enditem