Zimbabwean Vice President Chiwenga says feeling great after completing COVID-19 vaccination

HARARE, March 25 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Wednesday he is feeling great after taking his two doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, state media Herald newspaper reported Thursday.

The vice president was speaking in Victoria Falls during the launch of Zimbabwe’s second phase of the vaccination campaign by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa received his first shot of China’s Sinovac vaccine at the launch ceremony.

Chiwenga got his first jab on Feb. 18 when Zimbabwe launched its first phase of the inoculation program in Harare, after the country received a donation of vaccines from China. He received his second and final dose on March 18.

“You may be aware that I obtained my first and second jabs of Sinopharm vaccine on 18 February and 18 March 2021 respectively. I feel great and do want to encourage citizens to undertake vaccination until we achieve a herd immunity of 60 percent of our population,” Chiwenga said.

Zimbabwe launched the second phase of the inoculation program in Victoria Falls where the country recorded its first case of COVID-19 in March last year.

The country has so far received two of China’s COVID-19 vaccines – Sinopharm and Sinovac – in addition to approving Russia’s Sputnik V and India’s Covaxin for emergency use.

Chiwenga said Zimbabwe’s choice of the vaccines was informed by comprehensive scientific research which interrogated the efficacy rates of all COVID-19 vaccines developed in various countries across the world.

“Zimbabwe was among the first African countries to roll out its vaccination program in response to the ravaging pandemic.

“Vaccine hesitancy was earlier observed in some quarters of our population. I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm that the vaccines which were endorsed by our government are safe,” Chiwenga said.

Zimbabwe has to date recorded 36,717 COVID-19 cases, 34, 447 recoveries and 1,516 deaths.

A total of 44, 135 people have also been vaccinated against the disease, as of Tuesday. Enditem