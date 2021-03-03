Zimbabwean Vice President Mohadi resigns

HARARE, March 1 (Xinhua) — One of Zimbabwe’s two Vice Presidents, Kembo Mohadi, resigned from his post on Monday following allegations in the media about his alleged affairs with married women.

An online publication recently posted three audios purported to be those of Mohadi seeking sexual favors from some women, but Monadi denied that it was him, saying that he was a victim of voice cloning by his political enemies.

In a statement late Monday, Mohadi, aged 71, said he had taken the decision to resign to save the image of the government.

“I arrived at this decision not as a matter of cowardice but as a sign demonstrating great respect to the office of the President,” he said.

Mohadi had been under pressure to resign from various quarters but had appeared to be keen on staying on in his position.

“Hard as it may be to my family, friends and comrades, and cadres of my party, ZANU-PF, I am taking the decision to step down as the Vice President of Zimbabwe, to save the image of my government,” he said.

“My decision to relinquish the Vice President post is also a way of respecting the citizens of this great nation, my party comrades some of whom have been affected by the falsehoods and character assassination in the digital ecosystems,” he said.

Mohadi said he would be seeking justice on the matter.

“My decision is also necessitated by my desire to seek clarity and justice on the matter in which my legal team will pursue and deconstruct this pseudo-paparazzi and flawed espionage to achieve cheap political points,” he said.

Mohadi served as Vice President from Dec. 28, 2017, following the removal of former President Robert Mugabe from power the previous month. Enditem