Zimbabwe’s new foreign minister sworn in

HARARE, March 2 (Xinhua) — Frederick Shava was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at the State House in the capital Harare on Tuesday.

Shava, who has held various portfolios in government since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month following the death of Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in January.

He previously served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to China before he was appointed Zimbabwe’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

His appointment is one of several key cabinet appointments made last month by Mnangagwa following the deaths of three cabinet ministers from COVID-19.

Last month, Tapiwa Mhona was sworn in as Transport Minister and Infrastructure Development Minister, replacing the late Biggie Matiza, while Nokhuthula Matsikenyeri was sworn in as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province, replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba. Enditem