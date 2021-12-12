Zimbabwe’s settled farmers are prospering.

Zimbabwe’s settled farmers are thriving.

Native farmers are gradually filling the void left by evicted white farmers.

MUTARE is a Zimbabwean town.

As a resettled farmer in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province, Gondai Bangidza appears to have struck gold.

He boasts that his farm employs both full-time and seasonal workers.

Bangidza, 34, is one of Zimbabwe’s tens of thousands of indigenous farmers who were given land seized from white commercial farmers during the country’s chaotic land reform program more than two decades ago.

In 2016, a groundnut, soya bean, maize, and animal husbandry farmer was given land.

He claims his farming has improved dramatically since then.

“I have 15 full-time employees and 30 seasonal workers,” Bangidza told Anadolu Agency.

Every two months, he claims to make a profit of (dollar)1,000 selling farm produce.

“Farming is a long-term undertaking.”

Profits come after a long period of time and patience, as well as being present,” he said.

“Cell phone farming isn’t an option.”

That is to say, in my case, I have to be present on the farm to see things through.”

“The difference we have made as indigenous farmers is that we empower each other,” Bangidza said about switching to farming with his family.

“As black people, we are not only enriching ourselves but also supporting others,” he said, adding that the country’s food security situation has improved as a result of resettled farmers’ determination.

Starvation is still a threat.

However, Bangidza’s optimistic portrayal should be contrasted with the UN World Food Program’s warning that more than 5 million Zimbabweans could face starvation in the coming months.

Bangidza put its success to the test despite the fact that many resettled farmers have been in dire financial straits, with crop failure after crop failure.

Jonasi Ganduri, a 67-year-old farmer from Mwenezi, is a failed resettled farmer who does not hide it.

“I regret moving into this farm, which was once a productive lot when it was run by a white farmer before I came with other villagers around the year 2000,” Ganduri said to Anadolu Agency.

Even as they take pride in taking land from white farmers, he became part of the annual statistic of hungry citizens.

Despite Ganduri’s failures on seized farms, many young resettled farmers are proving the opposite.

