Zinedine Zidane explains Gareth Bale Real Madrid omission after failed Tottenham transfer

Gareth Bale was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid squad for their win over Atletico after the winger was the subject of transfer interest from Tottenham

Zinedine Zidane has explained why he left Gareth Bale out of the Real Madrid squad to face Atletico, insisting it had nothing to do with the winger’s failed Tottenham transfer.

Spurs were linked with their former star on deadline day however a deal to take the Welshman back to north London never materialised.

Following that transfer chaos Bale was left out of the squad that beat rivals Atletico 1-0 to remain at the top of La Liga.

But Real boss Zidane insists that his decision to leave the 30-year-old out of the squad had nothing to do with his future.

Asked if Bale had been left out of the Madrid derby due to a fitness issue, Zidane said: “He was available. When it came to deciding, I picked others.”

And Zidane denied that Bale’s status at Real could be affected by the decision not to play the Welshman: “No, not at all.

“He’s fine and I’ll continue to count on him until the end.”

And with Bale approaching the final years of his career, Tony Cascarino is wondering whether the forward still has the desire to compete at the highest level.

Cascarino told talkSPORT: “I do question Gareth’s hunger to play football at the moment because if you are 30 and nearly 31 and you are abroad and you are not playing and the club have made it quite clear they want you out the door.

“Just go and play football elsewhere. Take a cut in your wages and go and play football.

“I want to see if he’s got the same motivation, desire to be as good as he can be and prove that he can just leave Madrid and come back and still be a great player.

“Ronaldo’s done that. He left Madrid, at a much older age by the way, and still gone to Juve and still got goals.

“I look at Bale and I think ‘why have you not pushed this move’.”