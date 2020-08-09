Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu, Thanks Co-Stars After ‘High Fidelity’ Cancellation

Zoë Kravitz thanked her “High Fidelity” family after the show’s cancellation but took a jab at Hulu for the lack of diversity in its series roster.

On Thursday, Kravitz took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “High Fidelity” and send a sweet message to her co-workers and the fans — one day after Hulu confirmed the show would not be renewed for another season. The 31-year-old actress also subtly expressed her feelings regarding the cancellation of “High Fidelity,” which premiered on Hulu on Feb. 14, after just one season.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thor: Ragnarok” star Tessa Thompson was among those who were heartbroken over the news of the show’s cancellation, commenting on Kravitz’s post, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.”

Responding to Thompson’s comment, Kravitz seemingly took a dig at Hulu, saying, “At least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait.”

Kravitz’s fans seemed to share her opinion, with one follower commenting, “Exactly!!! This is why their decision was so nonsensical! Cancelling this show, taking away this nuanced portrayal of a woman of color …one of their worst decision. Btw, where was the promo? I only found out about this show by stumbling upon an article online.”

Several fans of “High Fidelity” and Kravitz are hoping that the show won’t end with just the first season, even suggesting that Netflix could pick up the project.

“No it’s not cool. I love this show. There is so much crap on tv these days…hello bachelor 1 million and I could name so many more. Any chance Netflix could pick it up?” one follower commented on Kravitz’s post.

“Is there a chance Netflix could pick it up? Pleaseeee tell us if u know … we are ANGRY,” another fan wrote.

In an episode of Variety and iHeartRadio’s “The Big Ticket” podcast earlier this year, Kravitz opened up about the overwhelming response the show received. She said she received many messages from people who said they felt represented on “High Fidelity” because they had not seen a show like it in the past.

“The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who’ve never seen a person like them on television — they feel seen for the first time,” Kravitz said.

“High Fidelity” is based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name and follows the story of Brooklyn record-store owner Rob (Kravitz).

“High Fidelity” also stars Jake Lacy, David H. Holmes, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Rainbow Sun Francks.