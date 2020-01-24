Zomato buys Uber’s Indian food delivery business

Jan 21 – Indian online food delivery startup Zomato said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Uber Technologies Inc’s Indian food delivery business in an all-stock deal, which will give the ride-hailing app a 10% stake in the company.

The deal value is at around $350 million, the Economic Times newspaper reported https://tech.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/internet/zomato-buys-uber-eats-india-for-350m/73452228, citing sources.

Zomato said https://tech.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/internet/zomato-buys-uber-eats-india-for-350m/73452228 Uber Eats in India would discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users to the Zomato platform, effective Tuesday. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)