Zombie apocalypse begins? Naked man breaks India’s national virus quarantine to viciously kill woman in savage bite attack

Amidst all the anxiety-inducing developments of the coronavirus pandemic comes a grisly report that a man in India broke out of quarantine in order to nakedly chase after a woman and viciously kill her by biting on her throat.

The horrific slaying took place in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Friday when the man, who is in his 30s, ran out of his home naked and violently attacked the throat of a 90-year-old woman who was sleeping outside her house, Times of India reports.

The man, a textile trader, had been isolating because he had recently returned from Sri Lanka; the Indian newspaper also reported that he was “mentally disturbed.”

When neighbors heard the fracas they hurried to the aid of the woman and subdued her crazed assailant. The nonagenarian victim was rushed to a local hospital but tragically she died from her injuries.

The ghastly homicide compounded the fears of some social media users in India who wondered if it was a sign of an impending “zombie apocalypse.”

What. The. Fuck.34yo TN man in home quarantine runs out naked, bites old woman to death.Guess where he bit? Her throat!Zombies are here? https://t.co/RjjFa2wiNq — Muskaan 🙂 (@KameeniChhori) March 28, 2020 Zombie apocalypse is here — BlueOcean (@thisblueocean) March 28, 2020 This is 4th day.. Ppl becoming crazy.. Imagine what happens by 21 days.. Coming week may see rise of abnormality then slowly by last day.. Ppl will normal, cool and changed. All across d world. Greed, lust, aggression will subside as they just escaped from death. — SHARP SHOOTER (@johnygorkha) March 28, 2020

Kaliyug – this is the end. — Pinky_Chatterjee (@sharmistha2405) March 28, 2020

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed the country’s 1.3 billion people on lockdown on 23 March.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!