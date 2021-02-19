Zoo Berlin welcomes first baby gorilla born in 16 years

BERLIN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — For the first time in 16 years, a gorilla was born in the Zoo Berlin, the oldest zoo in Germany announced on Wednesday.

“We are very relieved that the baby looks fit and healthy and that the mother appears to be taking good care of her offspring,” said zoo director Andreas Knieriem in a statement.

Gorilla mother Bibi spent the first nine years of her life in a gorilla family in the Netherlands at Apenheul Primate Park. There she learned how other gorillas took care of their young, which “provided her with a good example of how to raise her own infant,” the zoo noted.

On the recommendation of the European Endangered Species Program (EEP), the father of the baby, male gorilla Sango, moved to Zoo Berlin from Pairi Daiza in Belgium in February 2019, according to the German zoo.

The gorilla family in Zoo Berlin also includes the “oldest known gorilla in the world,” 63-year-old Fatou, who is spending her retirement in a separate, neighboring habitat, the zoo said.

“Although the entire gorilla group is showing a lot of interest in the new family member, the mother is solely responsible for rearing her infant,” the zoo noted. Neither animal keepers nor veterinarians would approach mother or baby yet.

The Primate House at the Zoo Berlin is currently closed for visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.