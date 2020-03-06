Zooper Dooper vending machine dispenses ice blocks at Castle Hill metro train station in Sydney

Australia has launched its first vending machine that dispenses Zooper Dooper ice blocks – turning every childhood dream into a reality.

Fans of the iconic brand can now enjoy a refreshing ice block with just the touch of a button at Castle Hill metro train station, north-west of Sydney.

Many commuters have rushed to get their hands on the $1 iconic frozen treat after a picture of the vending machine emerged on Twitter.

‘This is not a drill, today I saw a Zooper Dooper vending machine,’ the woman wrote on February 27.

Commuters praised the new invention, with many saying that they couldn’t wait to visit the vending machine.

‘All my dreams have come true,’ one person wrote on Facebook.

‘Finally we get something good,’ another said. ‘This is a game changer,’ one person agreed.

However, it seems the invention wasn’t the idea of Zooper Dooper’s manufacturer Lion, who told 10 Daily they don’t approve of the individual selling.

‘We are very proud of our iconic Zooper Doopers manufactured at our Smithfield site in Sydney, but we do not sell them as a single unit as they don’t have all the mandatory food labelling requirements,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Whilst we love the passion, we are not behind this particular activation,’ they said.

The company sell Zooper Doopers in a mixed flavoured pack of 24 for $5.80 at major supermarket stores – meaning they only cost 24 cents individually.