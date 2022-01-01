Zorba’s Coney Island Detroit crash – Thrilling video captures the moment a car crashes through a restaurant window, crashing into patrons.

Zorba’s Coney Island Detroit crash – Incredible video captures the moment a car crashes through a restaurant window, crashing into patrons.

On Saturday, a speeding car slammed into the front window of a fast-food restaurant in Michigan, scattering panicked customers.

The terrifying incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Zorba’s Coney Island in Detroit’s Lasalle College Park neighborhood.

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured in the crash, according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

According to Deputy Chief Rudy Harper, police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run after the SUV driver and a passenger fled the scene.

There have been no arrests yet.

A grey SUV is seen turning into the parking lot on surveillance footage captured outside the restaurant.

The SUV suddenly accelerates, slamming into two parked cars and smashing through Zorba’s window.

Eventually, the truck driver reverses his direction.

He then exits the vehicle and begins walking away from the scene.

As his female passenger climbs into the driver’s seat and begins to back the SUV out further, bystanders confront the driver.

Meanwhile, the driver can be seen pacing in front of the restaurant, his hands on his head in apparent disbelief at one point.

When the truck plows through the glass, footage captured inside the restaurant at the time of impact was first shared on Twitter by HuffPo’s Phil Lewis, and shows stunned customers and employees clamoring to safety.

One man is thrown from a booth into an order window by a car, but miraculously avoids serious injury and is able to stand up and run to safety.

At least three other customers appeared to be hit by the car and the debris that resulted.

As the car reverses out of the storefront, screams and cries from workers and customers alike can be heard.

A woman pinned between the car and the order window can be seen pounding on the glass, pleading for assistance.

Harper told WXYZ that the sequence of events was “disturbing.”

“To say the least, the video is disturbing and troubling,” he said.

“The suspects clearly have no regard for human life and must immediately surrender to authorities.”

For more information, the Detroit Police Department has been contacted.

