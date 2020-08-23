ZTE Axon 20 5G Images Show Screen With Invisible Selfie Camera

ZTE Axon 20 5G images have been posted online, giving consumers a preview of how the new device looks with an under-display selfie camera.

Chinese tech giant ZTE recently announced that it will be launching the first smartphone to feature an under-display selfie camera on Sept. 1. The Axon 20 5G overtakes other devices from big names such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, as well as other innovators in the mobile world such as Oppo, in the race to become the first to offer such a feature.

Following the company’s announcement, fans have become eager to see photos of the actual device. Thankfully, ZTE president for mobile devices Ni Fei knew that and released two images as a teaser, revealing how the device looks, at least in pictures.

The photos, posted on Chinese social microblogging site Weibo, showed renders of the ZTE Axon 20 5G, as well as a side-by-side comparison with other devices in the market.

The first image showed renders of the device’s front and back sides. It has a wide, notch-less and punch hole-less display in front. The bezel sizes, however, are unclear as the display is turned off and doesn’t show anything.

At the back of the device rests a quad-camera setup arranged vertically at the top-left corner of the phone. The “ZTE” branding is placed immediately beneath the camera array, while the “AXON” brand is located at the bottom-left portion of the handset.

The renders do not show the charging port and the presence or absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. They do, however, show that the volume rocker and lock button are all located at the right-hand side of the device.

The second image showed the device display is surrounded by thin bezels on all sides, with the bottom bezel slightly thicker than others. On the display is a graphic pitting the screen with an under-display selfie camera against displays with punch holes, as well as a phone with a pop-up selfie camera.

This comes after ZTE unveiled a poster that provides a partial look at the upcoming device.

“All the major industry players have been working on the under-display camera smartphone. Consumers have also witnessed the evolution of smartphone display forms from notch display, water-drop notch display, pop-up selfie camera smartphone, to hole punch display,” ZTE said in a press release on Sunday.

The company added, “The device will be the world’s first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring under-display camera, marking another milestone in ZTE’s exploration of the true full display smartphone.”