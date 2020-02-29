Zurich police officer hit and seriously injured



KEYSTONE / Walter Bieri

At around 11:00 p.m., a police officer from the Zurich city police, who were on the road, wanted to check a passenger car and its inmates at Depotweg, the Zurich prosecutor’s office said. They identified themselves as police officers and asked the unknown driver to drive to the designated inspection point. The driver followed this instruction for the time being and drove towards the checkpoint.

Suddenly and completely unexpected, he then drove his vehicle back a few meters. Then he accelerated the gray SUV to flee forward from the area. He drove to the policewoman and dragged her along for several meters.

38-year-old policewoman undergoes emergency surgery – driver fleeting

The 38-year-old detective was life-threatening and had to be taken to the hospital as a result, where she underwent emergency surgery. The police officer or other people were not injured in the incident. The unknown driver of the passenger car fled via Aargauerstrasse in an unknown direction.

Further investigations will be carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office I for serious violent crime and the Zurich Cantonal Police. The Zurich Cantonal Police accident photo service and the Zurich Forensic Institute moved out to secure evidence.