Zverev breezes past Wawrinka at Australian Open to reach first Slam semi

MELBOURNE, Jan.29 (Xinhua) — Alexander Zverev of Germany reached his first major semifinal by romping three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the Australian Open here on Wednesday at Melbourne Park.

Zverev, the 22-year-old, fired 13 aces against just one double fault in his serve, with a first-serve percentage of 80 percent. While the Swiss star Wawrinka finished with five winners and 31 errors on the backhand, 18 unforced and 13 forced.

Zverev, the seventh seed, will face No.1 Rafael Nadal or Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the last four.