Zverev roars back to claim Madrid Open title

MADRID, May 9 (Xinhua) — Alexander Zverev won the Mutua Madrid Open title for the second time in his career on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The fifth seed took the title despite losing the first set in which both players exchanged service breaks, before a tie-break in which he fought back from 0-5 down only to see his Italian rival successfully defend a set point and then win the set.

In the second set, Zverev served confidently and was able to force the decisive break at 4-4 and then serve out to claim the set.

In the final set, he and Berrettini produced a series of long baseline rallies before the German claimed the decisive break in the fifth game, and he won the tournament in the ninth game with another service break after Berrettini missed a backhand shot.

“It is great to win this title, especially after losing my last three finals I played at Masters 1000 events,” said Zverev, who beat home favorite Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal and No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem in the last four.

“This is definitely special and I just want to enjoy this one,” he added, commenting that “Berrettini’s rapid serve had meant it “definitely was a different match.”

In the women’s draw, 5th seed Arnya Sabalenka of Belarus shocked tournament favorite Ashleigh Barty to win Saturday’s final 6-0, 3-6, 6-4. Enditem