3D-Printed Bionic Corals Enable Microscopic Algae to Photosynthesize More Efficiently

In tests, the printed coral structures grew an industrial stress of microalgae, Marinichlorella kaistiae, approximately 100 times more largely than natural corals.

“Corals are among the most effective organisms at utilizing, recording and transforming light to create energy. And they do so in severe environments, where light is highly ever-changing and there’s minimal space to grow. Our objective here was to utilize corals as inspiration to develop more productive strategies for growing microalgae as a form of sustainable energy,” stated very first author Daniel Wangpraseurt, a marine scientist at the University of Cambridge.

Microalgae growing on the 3D printed coral structure. Credit: Nature Communications To build the coral structures, Wangpraseurt teamed up with UC San Diego nanoengineering teacher Shaochen Chen, whose laboratory focuses on a quick, 3D bioprinting innovation capable of replicating detailed structures that simulate the complex styles and functions of living tissues. Chen’s approach can print structures with micrometer-scale resolution in simply minutes.

This is important for replicating structures with live cells, Chen said.

“Most of these cells will pass away if we were to use conventional extrusion-based or inkjet 3D printing procedures due to the fact that these approaches take hours. If kept too long out of their culture media, it would be like keeping a fish out of the water; the cells that we work with will not survive. Our procedure is high throughput and uses really fast printing speeds, so it’s suitable with human cells, animal cells, and even algae cells in this case,” he stated.

The 3D printed corals are constructed to record and spread light more efficiently than natural corals. They consist of cup-shaped, synthetic skeletons that support coral-like tissue. The skeleton is made up of a biocompatible polymer gel, called PEGDA, embedded with cellulose nanocrystals. The coral tissue includes a gelatin-based polymer hydrogel, called GelMA, blended with living algae cells and cellulose nanocrystals.

On the surface are small cylindrical structures that act as coral tentacles, which increase the surface location for absorbing light. Nanocrystals embedded in the skeleton and coral tissue, along with the corals’ cup shape, likewise enhance light absorption and make it possible for more light to be focused onto algae cells so that they photosynthesize more effectively.

In future studies, Chen and Wangpraseurt will build on this work to much better understand the symbiosis between algae and corals. Their ultimate goal is to use their findings to help reef repair jobs.

Recommendation: “Bionic 3D printed corals” Daniel Wangpraseurt, Shangting You, Farooq Azam, Gianni Jacucci, Olga Gaidarenko, Mark Hildebrand, Michael Kühl, Alison G. Smith, Matthew P. Davey, Alyssa Smith, Dimitri D. Deheyn, Shaochen Chen and Silvia Vignolini, 9 April 2020, Nature Communications.DOI: 10.1038/ s41467-020-15486-4 This study was moneyed by the

European Union’s Horizon 2020 research study and development programme( 702911-BioMIC-FUEL), the European Research Council(ERC-2014-STG H20202 639088), the David Phillips Fellowship, the National Institutes of Health (R21HD090662 and R01EB021857 ), the National Science Foundation(1907434 ), the Carlsberg Foundation and the Villum Foundation (00023073).

