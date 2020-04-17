5,000-year-old ornate ostrich eggs reveal a complex trading network

Decorative ostrich eggs were the ultimate symbol of wealth and influence around the Mediterranean 5,000 years ago but little was known about how they were traded – until now.

Analysis of surviving specimens reveals the ornate eggs were skilfully crafted and featured as the focal point in a highly complex trading system in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Exhibits from the British Museum underwent state-of-the-art scans that allowed researchers to pinpoint the complex origin and history of the luxury items.

It is believed the eggs were snatched from wild birds’ nests and sellers may have had vast supply networks for the sought after items.

Highly-decorated ostrich eggs were sought after by the elites of Mediterranean civilisations during the bronze and iron ages.

But despite them being prevalent in the upper echelons of history and known for decades, little has been known about the trade and production of the luxury goods.

An international team of experts, led by the University of Bristol, looked at five ostrich eggs from the British Museum’s collection.

These specimens were found in the Isis Tomb, an elite burial at Etruscan Vulci in Italy that are more than 2,000 years old.

They also examined egg fragments found across 11 sites in Europe, the Middle East and north Africa.

The findings, published in the journal Antiquity, are based on the chemical make-up of the surviving eggs.

Using electron microscopy scanning, the researchers were able to distinguish eggs laid in different climatic zones.

Isotope analysis of the eggs also revealed specimens found at the same site had different sources.

The researchers say this implies the egg trade was flexible and opportunistic.

For example, vendors may have turned to different suppliers to find the cheapest eggs.

Such a wide range of sourced also reveals the sellers had larger trade networks than expected and ancient society was more interconnected than previously thought.

Dr Tamar Hodos, a reader in Mediterranean archaeology at University of Bristol’s School of Arts, said: ‘The entire system of decorated ostrich egg production was much more complicated than we had imagined.

‘We also found evidence to suggest the ancient world was much more interconnected than previously thought.

‘Mediterranean ostriches were indigenous to the eastern Mediterranean and north Africa.’

She continued: ‘What was most surprising to us was that eggs from both zones were found at sites in the other zone, suggestive of more extensive trade routes.’

The researchers believe eggs were taken from wild birds’ nests – at considerable risk – despite evidence of ostriches being kept in captivity during this period.

Dr Hodos added: ‘We also found eggs require time to dry before the shell can be carved and therefore require safe storage.

‘This has economic implications, since storage necessitates a long-term investment and this, combined with the risk involved, would add to an egg’s luxury value.’

The study is part of an ongoing research project into ancient luxury goods called Globalising Luxuries.

Researchers were also able to determine the techniques that were used by the artisans such as polishing, smooth scraping, picking and shaving.

The egg shells were decorated with motifs of animals, flora, geometric patterns, soldiers and chariots.