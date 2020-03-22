A startup wants to map the spread of novel coronavirus by sampling human waste in US sewer systems

A startup is turning to sewer systems to help study an ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Called, Biobot, the group – which was created by researchers from MIT – plans to collect samples of sewage systems from across the US with the goal of creating a map of the virus as it spreads.

The idea comes amid new research that suggests that the novel coronavirus causing the global pandemic of COVID-19 is shed through feces.

In addition to helping map the virus, the method could also help decrease reliance on traditional testing from kits which have been slow to materialize in the US and elsewhere around the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pushed out more of its test kit and Admiral Bret Giroir of the of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps said that as of Tuesday, some 59,000 Americans had been tested.

‘In some diseases, people excrete viruses before they show symptoms, meaning that sewage can provide an early indicator of disease spread before people start seeking care,’ wrote Biobot cofounders Mariana Matus and Newsha Ghaeli in a blog post.

Biobot’s method could also help glean data from people who haven’t even exhibited symptoms yet since the testing doesn’t require identification of ill people.

In addition to helping get a firmer grasp on outbreaks like the one creating COVID-19, it could help health officials guide public policy, predict the impact of a particular virus, and also monitor the efficacy of mitigation methods.

Biobot, which originally used its expertise to track the opioid crisis, says it could send its test kits to sewage treatment centers or other wastewater facilities where workers could extract samples and then send them back to their lab for testing.

The company’s team of biologists, epidemiologists, data scientists, urban planners, and engineers would then analyze the samples and send data back to local governments or other necessary authorities.

Biobot has employed similar methods previously by analyzing opioid molecules at wastewater facilities.

The company isn’t currently testing coronavirus spread for governments but has called on officials to join its efforts by filling out a form on their website.