‘Abrupt thawing’ in the Arctic could increase the carbon released from permafrost by 50 per cent

Abrupt thawing in the Arctic could increase the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere from permafrost by 50 per cent, scientists warn.

Experts have long feared that climate change — which is heating the Arctic and subarctic at double the global rate — will unleash long-trapped greenhouse gases.

Both methane and carbon dioxide that could add to global warming have been stored for millennia in frozen permafrost across Alaska, Canada and Siberia.

It had been assumed that the release of these gases would be gradual.

This would have left us time to reduce carbon emissions enough to stop the permafrost thaw from tipping into a feedback loop of ice melt and global warming.

However, projections of carbon release have not accounted for a less well-known process that can see certain icy terrains rapidly disintegrate in as little as days.

‘Although abrupt permafrost thawing will occur in less than 20 percent of frozen land, it increases permafrost carbon release projections by about 50 percent,’ lead author and University of Colorado Boulder ecologist Merritt Turetsky told the AFP.

‘Under all future warming scenarios, abrupt thaw leads to net carbon losses into the atmosphere,’ she added.

Permafrost contains rocks, soil, sand and pockets of pure, ground ice.

Its rich carbon content is made up of the remains of life that once flourished in the Arctic — including plants, animals and microbes. This matter — which never fully decomposed — can remain frozen for thousands of years.

The Arctic’s permafrost covers an area nearly as big as both Canada and the United States combined, and holds about 1,500 billion tonnes of carbon.

This is twice as much as is presently in the atmosphere and three times the amount that humanity has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution.

Some of this once rock-solid ground has already begun to soften underfoot, upending indigenous communities and threatening industrial infrastructure across the sub-Arctic region — most notably within Russia.

At present it remains unclear whether this collapsing permafrost has already started to vent significant quantities of methane or carbon dioxide.

Expert projections are also uncertain, with some scientists saying that future emissions may be at least partially offset by new vegetation, which can serve to both absorb and store carbon dioxide.

However, there is no doubt among the scientific community that permafrost will continue to give way as temperatures climb.

In a special report published last September, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — the United Nation’s scientific advisory body for climate change — considered two different future warming scenarios.

If, against the odds, humanity manages to cap global warming at under 3.6°F (2°C) above pre-industrial levels — the cornerstone goal of the 2015 Paris climate treaty — ‘permafrost area shows a decrease of 24 per cent by 2100’, they concluded.

At the other extreme, should fossil fuel emissions continue to grow over the next 50 years, then up to 70 per cent of permafrost could disappear.

However, both of these scenarios operate under the assumption that the loss will be gradual — which may be a mistake, Dr Turetsky has suggested.

‘We estimate that abrupt permafrost thawing — in lowland lakes and wetlands, together with that in upland hills — could release 60 to 100 billion tonnes of carbon by 2300,’ Dr Turetsky said.

One tonne of carbon is equivalent to 3.67 tonnes of carbon dioxide, meaning that release will be equivalent to about eight years of global emissions at current rates.

‘This is in addition to the 200 billion tonnes of carbon expected to be released in other regions that will thaw gradually,’ Dr Turetsky added.

Current climate models do not account for the possibility of rapid permafrost collapse and the amount of gases such might release, the researchers noted.

Abrupt thawing is ‘fast and dramatic’, Dr Turetsky said.

She added: ‘Forests can become lakes in the course of a month, landslides can occur with no warning — and invisible methane seep holes can swallow snowmobiles whole.’

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Nature Geoscience.