Adorable footage shows beavers larking around a National Trust estate in Exmoor

Adorable footage shows beavers larking around a National Trust estate in Exmoor after being reintroduced to help with flood management and improve biodiversity.

Two pairs of beavers were put into two enclosures on the Holnicote Estate in Exmoor, Somerset, as part of the so-called ‘Riverlands’ project.

This programme aims to restore the river catchment to a more natural, wetland state that will slow the water flow and create habitats for other wildlife.

The webcam footage shows the beavers feeding and grooming as they settle into their new surroundings.

Beavers went extinct in mainland Britain in the 16th century due to hunting, but are now present in a handful of sites across the country — including a small wild population living on the River Otter in Devon.

The beavers released in Somerset were relocated from wild populations living on the River Tay catchment, in Scotland.

Riverlands project manager Ben Eardley said that the venture is ‘exciting’, with the beavers engaging both the public and staff.

Both of the two sites are around three hectares (seven acres) in size, with one having old mill ponds which provide the deeper water that beavers prefer.

The animals are expected to develop the pond network in the future.

The other site is located on a fast-flowing river, where logs were installed to partially dam the watercourse for the beavers.

Here, the semi-aquatic rodents have already started to create deeper and more extensive ponds.

‘There are lots of signs of feeding at the fast-flowing site — they’ve created a larder of food and dragged across lots of woody vegetation into the ponds,’ Mr Eardley said.

There are also indications that the beavers at the other site are feeding and storing up food in the deeper water.

The beavers are getting quite habitual, coming out at certain times — and the rangers have caught them all on camera and know they are doing well, Mr Eardley added.

As part of the project, the Trust wants to create a viewing area at one of the sites so that people can see the change that the beavers make as they turn the area into a wetland landscape.

Drone flyovers will capture the changes to vegetation in the landscape and University of Exeter experts will monitor the beavers’ impact, which will change both the flow of water through the site and its quality.

The National Trust said that the Riverlands project will also see work undertaken to restore rivers and streams to a so-called ‘stage zero’ state where they flow through multiple channels, pools and shallow streams as they would have done naturally.

It is hoped that both the restoration scheme and the beavers’ work will slow the flow of water, reducing the risk of flooding further down the catchment and tackling drought by holding more water in the landscape — as well as boosting wildlife.

‘The beavers are part of an approach we are taking through the river catchment.’ said Mr Eardley.

‘When you give water more space, you’re essentially slowing the flow through the catchment,’ he added.

‘The whole purpose is to work with natural processes to develop benefits for people and nature.’

‘Beavers are part of that — they’re a tool to create a greater richness of wildlife, more diversity, more complexity and help improve the natural function of the river catchment.’