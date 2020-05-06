AI-powered traffic lights to keep drivers waiting on red to cut air pollution

Britain’s traffic lights are set to undergo a smart revolution to help combat rising levels of air pollution.

Wolverhampton is the first place in the country to approve a trial of an AI-powered system that manipulates red and green lights to restrict traffic heading into air pollution hotspots.

The system, built from scratch by Surrey-based Now Wireless, gathers data on pollutant concentrations from historical records and sensors on the ground.

An algorithm then combines this with traffic patterns to predict locations likely to see a spike in air pollution within the next hour.

Drivers heading towards these locations will then be faced with red lights lasting up to 20 seconds longer than usual, to slow traffic influx to the affected area.

Data from inside cars feeds into the system, with Bluetooth signals sent via phones and cars being picked up by sensors at traffic lights.

This helps the computer system curate a forecast of specific locales due for an influx of vehicles.

People driving out of these areas will be shown prolonged green lights to help speed up the flow of traffic from areas that are heavily polluted.

Brian Jackson, CEO of Now Wireless, told MailOnline: ‘We have worked on this for 5 years and it is a UK based R&D.

‘Pollution is a dangerous problem for communities and being able to predict pollution an hour ahead allows time for traffic mangers to change the traffic flows to mitigate, if not remove it, and not create build ups elsewhere, but even it out.’

The system can then be adjusted in real-time as the patterns change, constantly manipulating traffic and reducing fumes spewed into the atmosphere by idling cars.

John Charles, Wolverhampton’s traffic manager, told The Times the system will help reduce air pollution to safe and legal limits.

‘Traditionally we wait for devices to sniff the air and calculate what the situation is whereas [this system] is looking to do that an hour in advance,’ he said.

Some cities have attempted to curb emissions and pollution levels in cities by charging an entry-fee, with London using a congestion charge.

Other major cities such as Bath and Birmingham have considered implementing daily entry fees.

However, Mr Charles says such a system would not be viable for Wolverhampton.

He says the system will avoid spikes in air pollution around the city and will instead come at the expense of areas with lower air pollution levels.

The idea is to create a consistent level of pollutants around the city and spread the load for the greater good of public health.