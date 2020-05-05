Air pollution across Europe remains down 45 per cent due to coronavirus quarantine

Satellite images show a dramatic improvement in air quality over Europe as people stay at home due to strict quarantine measures.

New data from the European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite show some cities experiencing a 45 per cent drop in nitrogen dioxide levels since the outbreak.

Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) scientists have been monitoring air pollution levels over Europe for the past few months using satellite data.

The study focused on data from major cities in Italy, Spain and France comparing levels in March and April 2020 to the same period in 2019.

Madrid, Milan and Rome saw a 47 to 49 per cent drop in nitrogen dioxide but the most dramatic change was in Parish which saw a drop of 54 per cent.

These changes in air pollution levels coincide with the introduction of stricter quarantine measures to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Nitrogen dioxide is a chemical produced from power plants, vehicles and industrial activity and can be harmful to human health – particularly on respiratory issues.

Variable weather conditions make it difficult to determine the exact cause of a drop in nitrogen dioxide levels over a short period of time.

With this in mind data has to be studied over a longer period – weeks rather than days – to remove any impact from weather changes.

Henk Eskes, from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said the weather changes create a ‘large impact on nitrogen dioxide’ levels in the short term.

‘Averaging data over longer periods of time allows us to see clearer changes in concentrations owing to human activity,’ he said.

‘For this reason, the maps show concentrations over a monthly period and are provided with an uncertainty of 15 per cent which reflects weather variability not accounted for in the monthly averages used.’

As lockdown measures across much of Europe are expected to continue in the following weeks, the KNMI team will work on a more detailed analysis of other countries in northern Europe.

While no new figures have been released by ESA for the UK, the London Air Quality Network study did show a drop in air pollution levels.

GPS maker TomTom said the percentage of roads congested with traffic in London dropped from 71 per cent this time in 2019 to just 15 per cent yesterday.

The UK capital’s levels of ultra-fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, are currently around half that would be normally recorded at this time of year.

This matter is produced in a large part from vehicles and burning fossil fuels.

Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, says the Tropomi instrument on the Copernicus Sentinel satellite was used to capture the changing atmosphere.

‘It’s the most accurate instrument measuring air pollution from space,’ he said.

‘These measurements, globally available thanks to the free and open data policy, provide crucial information for citizens and decision makers.’