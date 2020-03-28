Air pollution in New York City falls rapidly as people stay home amid coronavirus crisis

In New York City people are staying home due to coronavirus on not taking to the roads, leading to a dramatic drop in the level of carbon monoxide in the air – a dangerous gas produced from vehicle emissions.

At the same time, levels of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere over China have dropped by about 40 per cent, according to the European Space Agency, who shared a staggering satellite animation showing the change.

Researchers from Columbia University found that the level of carbon monoxide in New York City fell by nearly 50 per cent year-on-year as the level of traffic on the streets dropped by 35 per cent since the coronavirus outbreak.

The air quality improvements in in New York came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Big Apple doubled to 1,871 in 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday and are expected to rise further today.

However, as the quarantine begins to lift ESA say emissions are already starting to increase over parts of China.

It’s unlikely these lower pollution levels will last. Scientists warn that once economic activity ramps up again the pollution levels will return to ‘normal’.

ESA says satellites offer a unique vantage point to monitor the health of the planet and the Sentinel-5P is providing the most accurate measurements of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere.

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite monitored nitrogen dioxide emissions between 20 December and 16 March – roughly coinciding with the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown of cities in the country.

‘As nitrogen dioxide is primarily produced by traffic and factories, it is a first-level indicator of industrial activity worldwide,’ said Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes.

‘What is clearly visible is a significant reduction of nitrogen dioxide levels over China, caused by reduced activity due to COVID-19 restrictions, but also the Chinese New Year in January.’

Claus Zehner, ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission manager, said there is about a 40 per cent reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide emissions over Chinese cities.

But the data can’t be completely accurate. He said they are just rough estimates, as weather also has an impact on emissions.

‘We are conducting a detailed scientific analysis which will soon provide more insights and quantified results in the following weeks and months.’

In New York City the levels of carbon dioxide have dropped by up to 10 per cent and methane have also fallen ‘significantly’, according to the Colombia team. They say the figures are initial and need further study.

This drop is attributed to people working from home is reducing demand for public transport and cutting the number of vehicles on the road, say researchers.

This reduction in human activity could spread further if New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio introduces a ‘shelter in place’ order for the city.

According to TomTom, congestion levels in New York on Monday were at 17 per cent – the same time last year congestion was at 52 per cent.

‘What it means is people are not going out,’ David King, an expert in transportation at Arizona State University told Crain’s.

‘They’re not going to work, and you’re seeing broadband demand drop off.’

‘It tells me people are staying away, and they’re doing it rapidly,’ King said. ‘I expect the numbers will become more pronounced.’

Professor Róisín Commane from the Columbia University team who compiled the New York air pollution statistics say fewer commuters and a general economic slowdown will have an impact on global emissions.

‘I expect we will have the smallest increase in May to May peak CO2 that we’ve had in the northern hemisphere since 2009, or even before,’ she told told the BBC.

Professor Corinne Le Quéré from the University of East Anglia agrees, telling the BBC that the shutdown will likely impact CO2 levels for the whole year.

‘It will depend on how long the pandemic lasts, and how widespread the slowdown is in the economy particularly in the US. But most likely I think we will see something in the global emissions this year,’ Quéré said.

‘If it lasts another three of four months, certainly we could see some reduction.’

Once economies begin to recover from the crisis and people come out of isolation countries are expected to not just ramp up production to pre-virus levels, but potentially increase the industrial activity.

‘When the Chinese economy does recover, they are likely to see an increase in emissions in the short term to sort of make up for lost time, in terms of production,’ climate scientist Zeke Hausfather told Wired.

‘Broadly speaking, the only real times we’ve seen large emission reductions globally in the past few decades is during major recessions,’ says Hausfather.

‘But even then, the effects are often smaller than you think. It generally doesn’t lead to any sort of systematic change.’

‘Governments now have to be really cautious on how they re-stimulate their economies, mindful of not locking in fossil fuels again,’ said Le Quéré.

‘They should focus those things that are ready to go that would lower emissions, like renovating buildings, putting in heat pumps and electric chargers.

‘These are not complicated and can be done straight away, they are just waiting for financial incentives.’

Satellite images from the European Space Agency and NASA revealed a dramatic reduction in the amount of harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

Limiting travel has led to a reduction in vehicle emissions and cutting the amount of industrial activity has led to a drop in the number of harmful particles put in the air.

Satellite observations indicated steep falls in nitrogen dioxide emissions in the wake of strict lockdowns in Italy and China, the two worst affected countries so far

Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in Helsinki, Finland said nitrogen dioxide levels were down by 35 per cent over China during the shutdown compared to the same period in 2019.

‘Most factories have been closed or running at low capacity, either because of restrictions on operation or because employees haven’t been able to return from holidays, or because of lack of demand,’ Myllyvirta told Business Insider.

‘If the government holds onto the GDP growth target for the year, that could mean launching a massive construction program to prop up GDP,’ he said. ‘This is what happened after the global financial crisis in 2009.’

Sascha Marschang, the acting secretary general of the European Public Health Alliance, told the Guardian big decisions were needed after the crisis ends.

‘Policymakers should speed up measures to get dirty vehicles off our roads.

‘Science tells us that epidemics like Covid-19 will occur with increasing frequency. So cleaning up the streets is a basic investment for a healthier future.’

Professor Glen Peters from the Centre for International Climate Research said any stimulus would likely be used to support the economy, rather than green energy.

‘Any stimulus will help those with job losses such as tourism and services. I think this is very different to the global financial crisis’, he told the BBC.

The UK also saw a drop in air pollution levels, although it is too soon into the isolation process to get exact figures for the whole country, according to experts.

This could drop even further if companies allow people to continue to work from home after the coronavirus pandemic has ended, according to Professor Ian Colbeck, of the University of Essex.

The Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reported that air pollution levels were ‘low’ across the country today and don’t expect that to change.

In the UK people have been urged to work from home if possible, practice social distancing and self isolate if you have a cough or fever.

Schools are closing from Friday for all but the children of essential workers and those in at risk groups.

London is worst hit by the virus and could be put into lockdown with all non-supermarkets and pharmacies forced to close.

Up to 40 tube stations are closing and other lines will have night services suspended across the capital city.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of further and faster measures to control the spread of the virus in London.