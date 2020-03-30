Air pollution levels drop across London due to coronavirus home working

Air pollution in London has dropped by almost a third as people working from home or going into self isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Readings for nitrogen dioxide – a harmful greenhouse gas – across London were lower on Sunday than on Monday for the first time.

The Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reported that air pollution levels were ‘low’ across the country today and don’t expect that to change.

The impact of lockdowns in places like Italy and China have seen an even more dramatic drop in dangerous emissions from industry, air travel and cars.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to stay home and avoid all but essential travel and contact with other people.

The PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, with London seeing a particular surge.

He said everyone should avoid contact that is not absolutely necessary – with restaurants, bars and cinemas and travel off limits, and an end to large gatherings.

Admitting that the squeeze could last 12 weeks or even longer, Mr Johnson acknowledged he was ‘asking a lot’.

‘It’s probably too early for any firm conclusions for the UK as pollution levels will vary day by day,’ said Professor Ian Colbeck, of the University of Essex.

He said with reduced traffic pollution would also lead to a reduction in air pollution as more people stay home.

In London nitrogen dioxide levels fell by a third between Sunday and Monday and fine particulate pollution dropped by a half to ‘very low’ levels.

Road side air quality, not the average for the location but a – worst case scenario reading – taken by the side of a road, had an even bigger drop.

Measurements range from zero as very low to over 100 showing very high levels of pollution in any specific area.

According to EU air quality monitoring website AirQualityNow.eu – London saw a drop from 96 on Sunday to just 20 on Monday. The figure for Monday would normally be higher than the weekend rate.

It could continue in the future if behaviours change as a result of experiences during the forced isolation.

‘It’s quite possible that once things revert back to pre-virus conditions that companies and their staff may have seen the benefits of working from home and so the actual number of commuters may reduce,’ said Colbeck.

It’s not just the UK showing a drop in air pollution – China and Italy have seen a dramatic change – according to satellite data from the European Space Agency.

Dramatic footage from the ESA Copernicus satellite reveals a ‘notable drop’ in air pollution over Italy after the coronavirus lockdown.

‘Based economic growth forecasts the impact of the coronavirus could significantly reduce global CO2 emissions,’ said Colbeck.

‘Figures from China suggest a 25% reduction in energy use and emissions. Air travel emissions are a significant contributor to climate change (2.6% of global CO2 emissions) so expect this figure to drop as more and more flights are cancelled.’

ESA shared an animation that showed a significant change in the pollution levels over Italy between January and March, particularly over Po Valley in the north.

In an attempt to reduce the spread of the deadly disease, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a lockdown of the entire country.

ESA’s Claus Zehner, Sentinel-5P mission manager, said, ‘The decline in nitrogen dioxide emissions over the Po Valley in northern Italy is particularly evident.

‘Although there could be slight variations in the data due to cloud cover and changing weather, we are very confident that the reduction in emissions that we can see, coincides with the lockdown in Italy causing less traffic and industrial activities.’

This came after the country closed bars, pubs, restaurants and other venues in a bid to stop people spreading the virus – resulting in a reduction in traffic, air and industrial pollution.

In the UK Boris Johnson hasn’t gone as far as enforcing closures or a lockdown but a number of companies have taken the decision to shut.

‘Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel,’ the PM said at a press conference on Monday.

‘We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.’

In a special plea to the capital, Mr Johnson said people there were at the highest risk. ‘It looks as though London is now a few weeks ahead… it’s important that Londoners now pay special attention to what we are saying about avoiding all non-essential contact.’

In China factories have been closed, streets cleared and flights cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This lockdown saw the number of ‘good quality air days’ in the country increase by 21.5 per cent in February 2020 compared to the same month in 2019. This is according to the China Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

‘This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,’ says Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center told CNN.

‘I am not surprised because many cities nationwide have taken measures to minimize the spread of the virus.’

It also isn’t just nitrogen dioxide levels dropping. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air CO2 emissions were down by nearly 25 per cent because of coronavirus control measures.

‘As a measure that took place effectively overnight, this is more dramatic than anything else that I’ve seen in terms of the impact on emissions,’ Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at CREA told CNN.

Li said there was a risk things could get significantly worse for the environment when things return to normal.

The researcher said countries could attempt to focus heavily on restarting their economies and making up for lost ground during the shutdown.

‘The reduction in air pollution has been very clear so if the pollution does come back, because of stimulus measures, because of heavy industry going into overdrive to make up for lost time, there could be a counter reaction.’

A Defra spokesperson said air pollution has a serious impact on communities around the UK and so they are ‘taking urgent action to improve air quality’.

‘We are working hard to reduce transport emissions and are already investing £3.5 billion to clean up our air,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Our Environment Bill will also improve air quality and people’s health by fighting air pollution – making it easier for local authorities to tackle key sources of air pollution and setting a duty to set legally-binding air quality targets.’