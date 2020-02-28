Air pollution related deaths in the US have declined by 30 PERCENT since 2005

A new study shows that air pollution related deaths in the contiguous United States declined by 30 percent between 2005 and 2018, saving an estimated 30,000 lives.

The study, which was organized by a joint team from MIT and University of California at Davis, collected emissions data from several major industrial sectors for three years, 2005, 2011, and 2018.

They then used a computer program to simulate how those various types of emissions would travel using wind pattern data and atmospheric readings from the respective periods.

They then applied that data to an epidemiological model to correlate specific pollutant exposure to local health outcomes, which they could check against real figures.

They tracked a range of emissions, including sulfur dioxide, ozone, and fine particulates, which came from sources including electric power generation, aviation, rail travel, car traffic, factories, and a variety of commercial locations.

The team found that half of all pollution-related deaths that occurred between 2005 and 2018 were the result of pollutants from out of state, though by 2018, though this figured had gradually been trending downward as well.

In 2005, 53 percent of all air pollution related deaths attributable to emissions from other states, while that had fallen to 41 percent by 2018.

The team found New York was the biggest recipient of out of state pollution, with 60 percent of its pollution-related deaths attributable to emissions that came from out of state.

According to the team’s data, half of the pollution generated in one state ends up being carried into other states, with some emissions traveling as far as 1,000 miles.

The worst contributors to out of state pollution was electric power generation, which produces gas sulfur dioxide when coal or oil are burned to generate power.

The colorless gas has a strong odor, similar to the scent of a newly-struck match, and has been associated with a range of serious respiratory problems, chronic bronchitis, loss of smell, decreased fertility, and headaches and nausea.

‘It’s been known in Europe for over 30 years that power stations in England would create acid rain that would affect vegetation in Norway, but there’s not been a systematic way to capture how that translates to human health effects,’ MIT’s Steven Barrett told MIT News.

The team cites the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Act as a major factor in lessening the worst industrial emissions across the country, by creating maximum allowable emissions standards in a variety of different industries.

‘Regulators in the U.S. have done a pretty good job of hitting the most important thing first, which is power generation, by reducing sulfur dioxide emissions drastically, and there’s been a huge improvement, as we see in the results,’ Barrett said.

‘Now it’s looking like other emissions sectors are becoming important. To make further progress, we should start focusing on road transportation and commercial and residential emissions.’