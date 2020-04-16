Amazon adds section for organizations to purchase medical supplies to fight the coronavirus  

Amazon has added a new section to its platform reserved for healthcare facilities and government organizations that gives them priority to medical supplies needed to combat the coronavirus.

The sections offers face shields, masks, thermometers, protective gloves, sanitizers and gowns just for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

The e-commerce giant notes that all supplies will be ‘available on a first-come, first-served basis’ and those interested in purchasing the items must fill out a form to qualify.

The move has also banned the public from purchasing N95 and surgical masks from Amazon as of April 1.

There is also a very limited supply of products and those purchasing from the section can only buy so much at a time, according to Vox.

‘We are urgently working across suppliers and manufacturers to procure additional inventory of critical supplies,’ the website reads.

‘We will update the product selection as we hear from organizations with new requests for products in need.’

Amazon also said that it would not make a profit from these items and that it would waive all referral fees for third-party sellers that are supplying the products.

The public will no longer have the ability to purchase N95 masks and coronavirus diagnostic kits – a policy that went in effect earlier this month.

Amazon has become to go-to site for ordering goods, as most of the world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus.

And platform has worked hard to make changes as the outbreak spreads.

Americans went into a mask buying frenzy at the end of February, which led many sellers on Amazon to take advantage and jack up prices, forcing the firm to police the site for price gouging – a merchant was offering a 10-pack of N95 masks for $128.

The platform has also banned millions of products that claimed to protect and cure coronavirus.

A brief search from MailOnline for ‘Coronavirus Mask’ on Amazon’s site turned up several dubious pieces of literature claiming to help protect and prevent buyers from Covid-19.

One such book, which is listed for $17.99, claims to contain ‘Ways to Combat This 2020 New Biowarfare Weapon & Bacteriological Terrorism.’

This month Amazon announced it was suspending the shipment of nonessential items from its warehouses in order to provide those with necessities such as household items and medical supplies.

The coronavirus began December 2019 in Wuhan, China and has since spread across the world, infecting nearly every country.

As of Monday there are over 1.2 million cases and the death toll has surpassed 69,000 worldwide.