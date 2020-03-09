Amazon will sell technology that lets customers scan credit cards and leave without checking out

Amazon will start selling technology used to power its cashier-less convenience stores to other retailers.

According to Reuters, the e-commerce giant said it has ‘several’ signed deals with customers it would not name and that a new website will invite others to inquire about the service which is being called ‘Just Walk Out’ technology.

Unlike the company’s Amazon Go stores which also offer a cashierless experience, shoppers will insert a credit card into a gated turnstile to enter, rather than scanning their Amazon app.

Items picked up by a customer and any guests who enter with them will be added to the shopper’s virtual cart. The store will then bill the credit card once the person or group leaves the store – no bar code scans or checkout lines necessary.

The news follows Amazon’s first cashierless grocery store which opened in Seattle, Washington last month.

Dilip Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology told Reuters that Amazon will install the technology enabling the service, including ceiling cameras and shelf weight sensors at retailers’ stores, whether they are new locations or retrofits, and it will have a 24/7 support line.

‘This has pretty broad applicability across store sizes, across industries, because it fundamentally tackles a problem of how do you get convenience in physical locations, especially when people are hard-pressed for time.’

The move will mirror other efforts to build out Amazon’s internal capabilities such as warehouses to help with package delivery and cloud technology to support its website and then turning those into lucrative services it offers others.

Reuters reports that Kumar declined to comment on the service’s business model or pricing, saying, ‘a lot of those are bespoke deals.’

In addition to expanding the services offered by Amazon, it would also increase reliance on Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud that underpins its checkout-free systems.

Still, high demand is by no means certain. Other vendors including Grabango and AiFi are offering automated checkout to retailers, which in the past have been loath to hand deals to their rival Amazon that has been the biggest disruptor of their brick-and-mortar businesses.

Reports have suggested Amazon was in talks to bring its technology to airport stores, for instance, rather than to Walmart or Target.

Kumar said Amazon ‘potentially’ could sell the service to retail rivals but would not speculate.

One issue that may arise is who owns the shopper data, something that businesses typically want in order to tailor marketing offers and build their customer base.

Reuters reports that Kumar would not discuss whether or how Amazon would integrate this into retailers’ loyalty programs but said, ‘These are the retailers’ customers.’

Additionally, labor unions representing retail workers have cautioned against the adoption of such technology, saying that it endangers the livelihood of workers everywhere.

‘Amazon represents a clear and present danger to millions of good jobs. Despite the failure of their Amazon Go stores, it is clear that Bezos is determined to pursue a ruthless strategy that is designed to destroy millions of grocery worker jobs,’ said United Food and Commercial Workers Union President, Marc Perrone in a statement last month.

‘At a time when millions of Americans are already struggling, when most Americans are one paycheck away from disaster, what does it say that Bezos wants to create stores that serve food and groceries and eliminate the jobs real people need.’