Americans are streaming eight hours of content a day during coronavirus lockdowns, study finds

More than 300 million Americans are under some kind of lockdown during to the coronavirus and are binge watching televisions shows and movies to pass the time.

A new survey found that the average person is currently streaming eight hours of content per day and finishing three different television series every week.

Along with viewing more content, the research shows that most homes have accounts for at least four different services with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime at the top of the list.

And 75 percent have reported using streaming services more since stay at home orders were implemented over the past month.

Approximately 42 US states are currently under some type of stay at home order in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 588,000 cases and over 23,000 deaths have been confirmed in the country.

Because Americans are stuck at home, they are turning to streaming services to fill their time.

Tubi, a streaming service, conducted the survey that asked 2,000 people about their viewing habits during the coronavirus.

‘The findings of the survey illuminate just how much people are turning to streaming as a way to stay entertained and cope with social isolation,’ a Tubi spokesperson told Study Finds.

‘Americans are binging more content than ever before, seeking free streaming options alongside subscription services, and turning to password sharing as a way to find more content,’.

Not only are people spending more time on streaming services, but 65 percent of parents reported they are letting their children to watch more television and movies.

Along with binging on new content, 56 percent of respondents said they are now rewatching shows they have seen before and starting them from the beginning.

But three out of five people have watched the latest, most popular shows like Tiger King out of pressure from others – a third have also lied about viewing such content in order to go along with the crowd.

Another study also took close look at how the coronavirus is impacting American’s viewing activities.

Conducted by ReelGood, another streaming service, the poll found similar results – more people are binge watching while under lockdown.

However, the firm gathered more details which shows consumers are streaming more content while they work from home than compared to off-hours.

Peak watching times were between 12 PM and 2 PM during the day, which is the middle of the workday for most Americans.

Netflix has regained supreme among the streaming services and still holds the top spot during the coronavirus.

However, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+ were also found to be the most watched services.