Ancient yarn made by Neanderthals challenges theory they were far less intelligent than early humans

Ancient yarn made by Neanderthals more than 40,000 years ago has challenged the theory that our prehistoric cousins were less intelligent than early Homo Sapiens.

According to researchers, the findings suggest that Neanderthals must have had the basic numeracy skills required to create the bundles of fibres that make yarn.

The 6 millimetre-long cord fragment of ancient yarn — the oldest ever known — was found at an archaeological site in Abri du Maras, in the south of France.

The researchers believe that the cord may have been used as a handle for the tool, or alternatively was part of a net or bag that once contained the implement.

The cord fragment — which was found twisted in three small bundles and wrapped around a 2.4 inch (60 mm) -long stone tool — was analysed by anthropologist Bruce Hardy of the Kenyon College in Ohio, in the US and colleagues.

Microscopic analysis revealed that the fibres had been intertwined to create a three-ply cord — a feat that the authors believe would have required its Neanderthal makers to have had an understanding of basic mathematical concepts.

Further examination identified the strands as being made of fibres taken from the inner bark of a conifer.

This fact indicates that these hominids would have required ‘extensive knowledge of the growth and seasonality of these trees.’

The team believe that the cord, which they dated to between 41,000–52,000 years ago, is the oldest known proof of textile and fibre technology to date.

They speculate that this technology would have enabled Neanderthals to make items such as bags, mats, nets, fabric, baskets and snares.

‘Understanding and use of twisted fibres implies the use of complex multi-component technology as well as a mathematical understanding of pairs, sets, and numbers,’ the researchers wrote in their paper.

‘Added to recent evidence of birch bark tar, art, and shell beads, the idea that Neanderthals were cognitively inferior to modern humans is becoming increasingly untenable.’

Prior to this finding, the oldest-known fibre fragments were found at the Ohalo II site near the Sea of Galilee in Israel and are believed to date back around 19,000 years.