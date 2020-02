Antarctica’s Thwaites glacier at risk of collapse and may lead to sea levels rising by two feet

Antarctica’s Thwaites glacier has warm water from three directions well under it threatening to destroy the ice sheet and raise global sea levels by up to two feet.

A team of scientists from Oregon State University made the most of ice free waters in West Antarctica to look under the glacier – which is about the size of Great Britain.

Warm water from the deep ocean is welling up under the glacier from three different directions and mixing under the ice, the researchers discovered.

If it collapses it could take other parts of the ice shelf with it and lead to the single largest driver of sea-level rise this century, lead researcher Erin Pettit told Nature.

The £39million study involving UK and US scientists was launched after concerns the increasingly unstable glacier may have already started to collapse.

They are working to gather data from a range of different experiments and tests to better predict if an when Thwaites it will happen.

The latest findings from a study into the wider ice shelf the glacier sits on come two years into the five year project.

Glaciologist Erin Pettit and her team worked directly on the ice shelf conducting seismic tests to study the sea floor and deploy sensor 980ft into the ice.

They are studying the wider shelf, which extends across more than 65miles of open ocean and acts as a cork holding back ice on land, Pettit said.

‘Thwaites has got these three guns pointed right at it,’ Pettit, a glaciologist at Oregon State University, ‘water is coming from all direction’.

Melting of Thwaites is cause for global concern as its sheer enormity means that it contains enough ice that, if it was to melt, there would be worldwide implications.

Other groups will look at the glacier’s flow on land and the ocean circulation – with all of the research feeding into models of the glacier and its future.

‘We’ve never seen an ice sheet disintegrate in a warming climate, so we’re struggling to project how it could happen,’ glaciologist Ted Scambos told Nature.

Sometimes called the Doomsday Glacier due to the potential impact its collapse could have on sea levels, Thwaites is unusually broad and fast.

Already, Thwaites accounts for about four per cent of global sea-level rise as warming waters cause it to melt from the underside.

Researchers have long held concerns that a tipping point in the stability at its foundations could result in a run-away collapse of the glacier.

As part of the wider project a number of robotic vehicles have been sent under the ice to gather data including one called Rán – named after the Norse god of the sea.

That information was used to add to a detailed map of the sea floor and information on the conditions of the ocean and currents.

‘The conditions were perfect: calm seas, open water,’ Anna Wåhlin, an oceanographer with the University of Gothenburg in Sweden told Nature.

An earlier robotic submarine was able to confirm the presence of warm water under the ice, which Pettit and her team expanded on to find there were three sources of the warm water all ‘attacking’ the glacier from different sides.

Thwaites is split into two sections – a stable eastern side with a rocky outcrop and flows of about 1,900ft per year and a western side with flows of 1.2 miles per year.

‘It’s not just a flat sheet of ice that is melting uniformly. It’s more complex than we thought,’ Pettit told Nature.

Using radar to study the inside of the shelf they found it was full of channels, ridges and cliffs created by warm currents.

The likelihood of it collapsing – or when it might happen – won’t be known for at least another three years – until the end of the full study, researchers say.

Next year the little robot submarine will create a large map of the area all the way to where the main body of the glacier sits on bedrock.

They will also use a combination of gliders, drilling and other sensors to gather as much data as they can about the seafloor and ocean currents.

Wåhlin says if they don’t have answers on Thwaite’s future by the end of the study in three years time ‘it would be shameful’.

She said by then we should know much more about the risks the ice shelf poses.