‘Anti COVID-19’ drone seen hovering over Manhattan park urges pedestrians to keep six feet apart

Governor Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly scolded New Yorkers for not practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and now an anonymous citizen has offered their services to enforce the policy.

A drone was spotted flying over the East River Park in Manhattan that chastised pedestrians for walking in groups along a path.

Dubbed ‘the Anti-COVID-19 Volunteer Drone Task Force’, the unmanned aerial vehicle told groups to stay at least six-feet apart in order to ‘reduce the death toll and save lives.’

However, it is illegal to fly drones in certain parts of the city and the Federal Aviation Administration told DailyMail.com it is ‘looking into the drone flight to determine if it was compliant with Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR).’

WATCH: A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday, urging pedestrians to “maintain social distancing.” https://t.co/5J9DLlunRB pic.twitter.com/VuNu1etBnW

CBS News shared the video on Twitter that seems to have been captured by one of the pedestrians walking through the park.

The drone hovers over a group saying: ‘This is the Anti-COVID-19 Volunteer Drone Task Force.’

‘Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing.’

‘Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives.

‘For your own safety and your family’s safety, please maintain social distancing.

‘Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together.’

The owner of the drone still remains a mystery and the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to DailyMail.com that they are not involved.

‘This was not an NYPD drone. Drones are illegal to fly in New York City except for authorized areas,’ an NYPD spokesperson said in an email.

The FAA told DailyMail.com in an email: ‘The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into the drone flight to determine if it was compliant with Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR).’

‘The FAA regulates flight safety and has no jurisdiction over the message broadcasted by the drone.’

New York City has been deemed the ‘epicenter’ of the coronavirus with more than 151,000 cases and over 6,000 deaths.

Governor Cuomo has enforced strict laws to help limit the spread and is fining those up to $1,000 if they are caught not practicing social distancing.

Although the drone spotted in the Manhattan park belongs to a volunteer, New York’s neighbor across the Hudson River is using the technology to combat illegal gatherings.

Chris Bollwage, the mayor of Elizabeth, New Jersey, said police officers will be using drones to mandate social distancing.

‘These drones will be around the city with an automated message from the Mayor telling you to STOP gathering, disperse and go home,’ the Elizabeth Police Department said in a statement.

The police department said that it had been using drones since 2018, but recently obtained five drones equipped with voice and siren capabilities.

The drones are on loan to the department from manufacturer DJI under the Chinese company’s public safety disaster relief program.

‘You have been advised,’ the department said in a warning to scofflaws.